Provincial health officials are reporting more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths on Wednesday.

Ontario logged 1,571 new cases, a slight increase from 1,546 a day ago.

The province reported 1,699 cases on Monday, 1,791 on Sunday and 1,829 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 1,676.

The province also reported 10 additional fatalities today, raising the province’s virus-related death toll to 7,263.

Ontario labs processed nearly 52,000 tests in the past 24 hours, a notable increase from 32,556 tests conducted the previous day.

The rise in testing contributed to a drop in the province’s positivity rate to 3.8 per cent, down from 5.7 per cent a day ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

Hospitalizations continue to see a slight rise. There are currently 893 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection across the province, up from 868 a day ago.

