Ontario is reporting 1,822 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as processed tests surpassed the province’s daily target for a second day in a row.

Provincial health officials say 29 more people died from the virus. A total of 3,624 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Ontario since January.

Most cases continue to be from the Greater Toronto Area, where Toronto and Peel Region are in a 28-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

"Locally, there are 566 new cases in Toronto, 516 in Peel, 145 in York Region, 105 in Waterloo and 102 in Hamilton," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Saturday.

The province processed 55,086 tests in the last 24 hours, down from a record 58,037 on Friday, but still well above the province’s daily goal of 50,000 tests.

On Friday, the province logged a record 1,855 new infections, the highest amount of new cases since the pandemic began in March. Ontario recorded 1,478 cases on Thursday and 1,373 infections on Wednesday.

More to come.