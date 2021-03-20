Provincial health officials are reporting more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day case count since Feb. 1.

Ontario logged 1,829 new infections and 11 additional deaths, continuing a steady rise in daily case counts as the province officially entered the third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic this week.

The province logged 1,754 new cases on Friday, 1,553 on Thursday and 1,508 on Wednesday.

Saturday’s case count is the highest recorded since 1,969 cases were reported on Feb. 1.

The seven-day average now stands at 1,533.

The Ministry of Health says there are currently 765 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, a slight increase from 759 a day ago.

Of those hospitalized, 302 are in intensive care units and 189 are breathing with the assistance of ventilators.

The latest numbers come as outdoor dining was permitted to resume in Toronto and Peel Region as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, as part of modifications to the grey lockdown zone.

