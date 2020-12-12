Ontario is reporting more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 and a record-high number of tests processed in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the province logged 1,873 new cases of the virus and 17 more deaths.

The province reported 1,848 new infections on Friday and a record 1,983 on Thursday.

Provincial health officials processed 65,260 tests in the last 24-hour period, breaking Friday’s record of 63,051 tests.

Most cases continue to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Locally, there are 522 new cases in Toronto, 436 in Peel, 185 in York Region and 109 in Hamilton. There are 1,918 more resolved cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

On Friday, the provincial government announced York Region and Windsor-Essex are going into the grey “lockdown” level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday to curb the spread of the virus.

Toronto and Peel Region entered a lockdown on Nov. 23 for at least 28 days.

More to come.