Ontario officials reported 1,969 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 36 new deaths, but said some of Monday’s cases are due to ongoing data cleanup efforts at Toronto Public Health.

Ontario reported 1,848 cases on Sunday, 2,063 on Saturday and 1,837 on Friday.

"Locally, there are 886 new cases in Toronto, 330 in Peel and 128 in York Region," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

An unspecified number of Monday’s cases were due to data cleanup by Toronto Public Health and reflected cases detected earlier in the pandemic.

Ontario labs processed 30,359 test specimens in the past 24 hours, down from 49,352 during the previous period.

As a result, test positivity when accounting for errors and duplicate tests rose to at least 5.2 per cent.

Nineteen of the 36 deaths disclosed on Monday involved residents of long-term care.

There have now been 6,224 deaths due to COVID-19 since March, along with 244,939 recoveries.

Another 19,017 cases remained active on Monday, down 24,153 one week ago.

Hospitalizations held steady on Monday following steep improvements over the past week.

The province says there are 1,158 people in hospital for COVID-19 today, one fewer than Sunday, with 354 people in intensive care and 260 breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Students in Ottawa and London returned to class for the first time in six weeks today.