Ontario reported 10 net new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, with most recent hospitalization data temporarily unavailable.

The Ministry of Health says eight of the deaths occurred in the past 30 days and two others occurred prior to that.

There have been 69 deaths reported in the past week and 403 reported in the past 30 days.

One of the deaths reported today involved a resident of the long-term care system.

There have been 12,470 deaths due to COVID-19 in Ontario since March 2020.

Overall hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 was not available today as the provincial open data portal undergoes maintenance.

The Ontario Hospital Association said there were 160 COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Saturday, compared to the province reporting 165 patients admitted on Friday, but both organizations use different cut-off times and other definitions so the two numbers cannot be directly compared.

The Ministry of Health says that of 3,077 new cases detected through limited PCR testing on Saturday, 378 were among unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, 745 involved people with two doses of vaccine, 1,810 involved people with three doses of vaccine and the vaccination status of 144 other infected people was not known.

Provincial labs processed 14,095 test specimens in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of at least 16.7 per cent.

Positivity has climbed from under nine per cent one month ago to between 14 and 18 per cent over the past seven days.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates the rate of new cases has rebounded to 200 cases per million residents per day, from a low of about 150 cases per million per day earlier in March.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Sunday there was no need to reintroduce any restrictions due to rising COVID-19 rates.

"We’re going to watch it carefully but we feel confident with the (health care) capacity we have and the vaccinations that we are in a good place."

Ontario administered 9,003 new COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday.

Of those, 935 were first doses, 2,581 were second doses and 4,973 were third doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.