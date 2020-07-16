

CP24.com





The province is reporting a slight increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 today after hitting a more than three-month low one day earlier.

Provincial health officials are reporting 111 new infections today, up slightly from the 102 reported on Wednesday.

The number of active cases of the virus continues to drop in the province, with 141 more cases now considered to be resolved.

"Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases," Elliott said in a tweet posted Thursday.

She noted that yesterday the province processed 26,492 tests.

"The number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients have all declined," Elliot added.

More to come...