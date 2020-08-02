Ontario health officials reported 116 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, on near-record testing volume from provincial labs.

The province reported 124 new cases on Saturday and 134 on Friday after two days of only double-digit increases.

"Locally, 27 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

She said 122 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

There are now 1,312 remaining active COVID-19 cases in Ontario, with 2,778 deaths and 35,359 people who have made a recovery.

More than 39,400 people have had lab-confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak reached Ontario in late January.

Sixty-two per cent of those newly infected were under the age of 39.

Provincial labs turned around 30,000 test specimens, nearing a record.

Sunday's results reflected a positivity rate of approximately 0.35 per cent.

A further 18,000 tests were under investigation.

Ottawa reported 16 new cases, while Peel Region reported 14 new cases and York Region reported 20 new infections.

Toronto reported nine new cases and Windsor-Essex reported 13.

Ontario's hospitalization rate due to COVID-19 stayed relatively flat over the past 24 hours.

Seventy-two people were admitted to hospital across the province, down one from Saturday.

Of those, 26 were in intensive care, down one from Saturday.

Fourteen people were breathing with the help of a ventilator, up two from Saturday.

Elliott said Ontario will not disclose infection numbers on Monday, the Civic Holiday, and will instead release two days' worth of data on Tuesday.