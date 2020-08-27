Ontario is reporting 118 new COVID-19 infections and one new death on Thursday, a day after the province reported a daily increase of less than 100 cases for the first time in nearly a week.

The province reported 88 cases on Wednesday, 100 on Tuesday, 105 on Monday and 115 on Sunday.

It's the highest daily case growth since Aug. 20 when 131 cases were reported.

"Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Seventy-seven people recovered from their infections in the past 24 hours, leading to a net increase in active cases in Ontario of 40.

There are now 1,070 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in the province, up from about earlier in the month.

There have been 41,813 lab-confirmed cases of infection since Jan. 25, along with 2,803 death and 37,940 recoveries.

Sixty-eight per cent of cases detected in the past 24 hours occurred in people aged 39 or younger.

Toronto reported 36 new infections, Peel Region reported 19, Ottawa reported 22 new cases and Durham Region reported 10.

Provincial labs processed 28,600 tests in the past 24 hours, up from roughly 22,000 processed one day earlier.