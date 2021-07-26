Ontario is reporting 119 new COVID-19 cases today, the lowest daily case count in the province in the past two weeks.

Today's tally is down from 172 on Sunday and 130 one week ago.

With 11,930 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the province is reporting a positivity rate of one per cent today, on par with the positivity rate confirmed last Monday.

The rolling seven-day average is still up week-over-week, albeit only marginally. The average now stands at 157 new infections each day, up from 155 last week.

Of the cases confirmed today, 22 are in Toronto, 15 are in Hamilton, 14 are in the Region of Waterloo and 13 are in Peel Region.

The number of active lab-confirmed infections is now 1,429, up from 1,355 seven days ago.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch says a gradual increase in cases is to be expected as restrictions are eased in the province.

Ontario is more than one week into Step 3 of the Ford government's reopening plan, which gave the green light for movie theatres, gyms, and casinos to reopen with capacity limits and other public health restrictions.

"I think whenever you see a rise in cases, whenever you see a bump in the seven-day average, you can never ignore it. It is important to watch obviously (but) you don't panic, you don't have to get too, too, too concerned just yet but you still have to watch it and take it seriously," ," Bogoch told CP24 on Monday morning before today’s data was released.

"It is probably a real trend, it probably is. I think the question is how big will it get?"

Three more virus-related deaths were reported today, bringing the death toll in Ontario to 9,316.

The number of patients with COVID-19 receiving care in the ICU continues to drop in the province week-over-week.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, there are 96 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ontario, down from 151 last week.

More than 19 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario to date.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.