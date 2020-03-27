

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 135 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday, as well as three more deaths, raising the total case count in the province to 993.

There are now 967 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in the province, eight clinically-confirmed recoveries and 18 deaths.

The new count is lower than Thursday’s disclosure, the first dip in daily case growth in weeks.

Ontario reported 170 new cases on Thursday, 100 on Wednesday and 85 on Tuesday.

Two of the three most recent deaths occurred at a nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., where two residents died late Thursday and a total of 16 nurses and other staff members tested positive for the virus.

There was no information given about Ontario’s 18th COVID-19 fatality.

The province did not release detailed case information for each new patient on Friday, saying all information was pending completion of investigations by public health units.

By The Numbers:

Tests completed in last 24 hours: 3,327 (up from 2,439) Provincial officials say daily testing capacity will reach more than 18,000 per day by mid-April.

Persons under investigation (awaiting test results): 10,074 (Down from nearly 11,000)

Ontarians approved for testing to date: 41,032