Ontario reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, highest number of cases since July 24
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 10:24AM EDT
Ontario is reporting 148 new cases of COVID-19, the highest amount of new cases recorded since July 24.
“ Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.
Elliott says the province processed more than 32,100 tests yesterday.
On Friday, the province reported 122 new cases of the virus.
More to come.