Ontario is reporting more than 150 new COVID-19 cases today and four more virus-related deaths.

Ontario health officials say 158 new infections were confirmed today, up from 129 on Tuesday and 135 last Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is up to 160 today, an increase of 10 week-over-week.

With 20,527 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the province is reporting an Ontario-wide positivity rate of 0.8 per cent, on par with the positivity rate reported seven days ago.

Ontario's active caseload now stands at 1,378, up slightly from 1,334 last week.

The number of patients in intensive care has dropped to 122, down from 145 last week.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 25 are in Toronto, 19 are in York Region, 16 are in Waterloo Region, 15 are in Hamilton, and 13 are in Durham Region.

There have been 19,204,544 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ontario, including 94,116 doses administered yesterday.

About 80 per cent of people 12 and older in Ontario have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 67 per cent have received both shots.

Many cities, including Toronto, are shifting vaccination strategies away from mass immunization centres in favour of targeted measures to reach areas with low vaccination rates.

On Aug. 22, the City of Toronto is planning to close five of its nine mass immunization sites and will redeploy about 700 Toronto Public Health staff members from those clinics to expand mobile operations from the current five teams to 17.

"The City has had tremendous success getting residents vaccinated. Now we are moving to make sure that success keeps going and we are further ramping up our mobile clinic efforts so we can make sure we reach people who have yet to be vaccinated in their neighbourhoods," Mayor John Tory said in a written statement.

"This will ensure we get as many residents vaccinated as possible so that more and more Torontonians are protected, and we can truly bring this pandemic to an end."

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.