Ontario is reporting 158 new cases of COVID-19, with the majority of new infections recorded in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The new cases represent a slight drop from the 169 new infections reported on Saturday, which marked the highest number of new cases in a single day since the end of July.

But today’s numbers are slightly higher than the 148 new cases reported in Ontario on Friday and the 132 cases recorded on Thursday.

Sunday’s new cases also mark the 11th consecutive day where the province has reported more than 100 new infections.

The last time the case count dropped into the double digits was on Aug. 26.

“Toronto is reporting 49 new cases, with 44 in Peel, 21 in Ottawa and 16 in York Region,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Sunday.

“Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 of them reporting no new cases.”

Elsewhere in the GTA, Halton Region recorded five new cases and Durham Region reported four.

According to the province's latest epidemiological summary, two new deaths were reported on Sunday, up from zero recorded on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 111 more patients have recovered from the virus across Ontario.

There are now a total of 1,390 active cases in the province.

Provincial labs processed almost 29,000 tests in the last 24 hours, unchanged from a day earlier.

To date, there have been a total of 43,161 cases across the province, with 38,958 recoveries and 2,813 deaths since the end of January.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, the majority are among patients between 20 to 39 years old (79), followed by those 40 to 59 years old (30) and patients 19 and under (29).

Provincial health officials are reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes across the province, up from zero recorded in those settings a day earlier.

Fifty-two people are currently battling the virus in hospitals, with 15 of those patients in intensive care and nine are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

But the Ministry of Health warns that approximately 30 hospitals did not submit data for Sept. 4 and that the number of hospitalized patients may increase when the backlog is corrected.

The province will not be releasing any COVID-19 data on Labour Day Monday and will instead release it on Tuesday.