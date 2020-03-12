

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 17 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the province, the highest daily increase since the outbreak began, bringing the total number of cases including recoveries to 59.

The cases originate across the province, with two in Waterloo Region, one in Barrie, nine in Toronto, one in Ottawa, one in Hamilton, two in Peel Region and one in Halton Region.

They range in age from a boy under the age one-years-old who reported to North York General Hospital to a man in his 70s who went to hospital in Mississauga with symptoms after travelling to the United States.

Eight of the new cases reported recent travel to the United States or its territory of Puerto Rico, One case recently returned from Italy, another returned from Spain and another returned from a myriad of travel across Europe.

Two others reported travel but the locations are “pending” and still under investigation.

Four of the cases are considered close contacts of previous cases, including the infant boy.

All seventeen new patients were discharged from various hospitals and put into self-isolation.

A further 536 people are under investigation for possible coronavirus infection, up from 465 yesterday.

Last month, provincial officials said the Public Health Ontario lab in Toronto can complete 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day.