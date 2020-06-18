Ontario is continuing to see a decline in new COVID-19 cases and deaths with just 173 cases reported today along with three more virus-related deaths.

Today’s case count is down slightly from the 190 confirmed one day earlier, bringing the rolling five-day average to 185.

It is the lowest number of new cases reported since March 28, when 151 new cases were confirmed.

The number of recoveries also surpassed new cases today, with an additional 220 cases now considered to be resolved.

“We continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases, with 1,455 fewer active cases since last Tuesday,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Thursday.

“With Ontario having processed over 25,000 (COVID-19) tests yesterday, we continue to lead the country in daily testing for the virus with our positivity rate remaining at all-time lows.”

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario now stands at 32,917, including 28,004 recoveries and 2,553 deaths.

Elliott noted that 26 of Ontario’s 34 local public health units are reporting five or fewer cases of the virus, with 16 reporting no new cases at all.

Toronto and Peel Region continue to see the highest number of new cases, accounting for about 56 per cent of all newly confirmed infections (97).

“Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all continue to decline, having fallen to 351, 84 and 60 respectively,” Elliott’s tweet read.

Three more virus-related deaths were reported today, down from the 12 confirmed one day earlier.

Today marks the first time since the end of March that Ontario has seen fewer that five deaths reported in a single day.

All but 112 virus-related deaths in Ontario involve people over the age of 60 and the vast majority are in patients over the age of 80 (1,762).

No one under the age of 19 and only 11 people ages 39 and under have died from a COVID-19 infection in Ontario.

Five new outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes, a notable increase following multiple days with one or no new outbreaks.

The province says 74 of the 340 confirmed outbreaks are still considered to be active.