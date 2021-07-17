Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Saturday.

Provincial health officials logged 176 new coronavirus cases today, a slight increase from 159 infections reported on Friday.

Today marks the ninth straight day that the province reported fewer than 200 new infections.

The province reported 143 cases on Thursday, 153 on Wednesday and 146 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 151, compared to 188 a week ago.

To date, 9,288 people in Ontario have died after contracting the virus.

Another 203 people recovered from the disease yesterday and there are now 1,373 active cases across Ontario.

Provincial labs processed nearly 21,400 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ontario logged 144 more lab-confirmed cases of variants of concern, with 132 being the dominant Delta variant.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto reported 37 new cases, while 20 were logged in Peel Region, 11 in York Region, seven in Durham and 10 in Halton.

There are currently 149 people in intensive care units across the province due to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of those hospitalized, 109 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

To date, there have been more than 548,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 537,379 recoveries in the province since January 2020.

On Friday, the province entered Step 3 of its reopening framework, allowing for indoor dining to resume and gyms and theatres to reopen.

More than 7.7 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated against the disease after receiving two doses of approved vaccines.

The province has administered more than 17.9 million doses since mid-December 2020, with 169,103 shots into arms yesterday alone.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.