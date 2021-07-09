Ontario reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and nine additional deaths Friday, as the seven-day rolling average of new cases fell below 200 for the first time since early Sept. 2020.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell to 192, from 206 on Thursday.

The last time the seven day average of new cases was below 200 was Sept. 13 when it was 191.

Rolling averages are a key metric used by public health officials to discern trends in cases when differing levels of testing and other factors create unpredictable up-and-downs in cases from one day to the next.

Ontario reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 194 on Wednesday.

Provincial labs processed 26,101 test specimens, generating a test positivity rate of at least 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the province’s known active caseload of novel coronavirus infections fell to 1,757, the lowest it has been since Sept. 11, 2020.

At least 9,237 people have died of COVID-19 since March 2020, while 535,810 have recovered.

The Ministry of Health says the number of people in hospital intensive care due to COVID-19 fell by 13 to 202.

Of those, 143 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Labs also detected 174 new examples of the more contagious Delta B.1.617.2 variant on Friday, bringing the total found through whole genomic sequencing to 2,459.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.