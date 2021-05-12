Ontario reported more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths on Wednesday, as the province’s positivity rate continues to decline.

Provincial health officials logged 2,320 new coronavirus infections, up from 2,073 cases reported a day ago, which marked the lowest single-day case count since late March.

The province reported 2,716 cases on Monday, 3,216 on Sunday and 2,864 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average dropped to 2,826, a notable decline from 3,432 seven days ago.

Ontario’s virus-related death toll now stands at 8,374.

Another 3,477 people recovered from the disease, resulting in 29,962 active cases across the province.

Ontario processed nearly 45,700 tests in the past 24 hours, up from 28,109 tests the previous day.

The rise in testing contributed to a drop in the province’s positivity rate to 6.4 per cent, compared to 8.5 per cent on Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a significant day-over-day decrease as 1,673 people were hospitalized across the province in the past 24 hours, down by 109 from the previous day.

Of those hospitalized, 776 were in ICUs, compared to 802 a day ago, and 559 were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.