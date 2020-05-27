Ontario reported 292 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 32 more deaths, suggesting the rate of infection is slowing again after an earlier troubling stretch of 400+ new infections each day.

The province now has 26,483 total cases, including 20,372 recoveries, 2,155 centrally-reported deaths and approximately 3,956 cases which remain active.

Wednesday’s tally is just five more cases than Tuesday’s case disclosure, which was the lowest Ontario had seen since the end of March.

Over the past week, Ontario saw more than 400 new cases of the virus for five consecutive days, a spike which has been attributed to gatherings during Mother's Day weekend.

There were 404 new cases reported on Sunday, 460 new cases reported on Saturday, 412 new cases on Friday, 441 on Thursday, and 413 on Wednesday.

All but 95 of the 2,155 deaths reported in Ontario have occurred in people aged 60 or older.

Ontario's 34 local public health exchanges reported 2,220 deaths as of Wednesday morning, with the discrepancy likely caused by a lag in reporting.

Approximately 65 per cent of cases to date originated in the Greater Toronto Area.

Provincial authorities have now further broken down the origin of all cases, saying six per cent were caused by international travel, 61 per cent were related to institutional outbreaks or close contact with a previously confirmed case, 15 per cent were due to “sporadic community transmission” and the remaining 20 per cent were not known.

Provincial labs completed 15,133 tests in the past 24 hours, up from 9,875 on Tuesday.

A further 11,817 specimens remain under investigation.

Eight-hundred and forty-seven people are currently admitted to hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 150 are in intensive care and 117 of those are breathing with the help of a ventilator.