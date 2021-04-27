Ontario reported 3,265 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths on Tuesday, the fourth straight day of case declines as hospital ICU occupancy fell slightly for the first time in three weeks.

Ontario reported 3,510 new cases on Monday, along with 3,947 cases on Sunday and 4,094 on Saturday.

There are now 39,914 active cases of infection across the province, the first time that number fell below 40,000 in nearly two weeks.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 3,888, down from 4,023 on Monday.

"Locally, there are 1,044 new cases in Toronto, 673 in Peel, 452 in York Region, 171 in Durham and 150 in Ottawa," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

The Ministry of Health reported that 2,337 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 55 from the day before.

But of those, 875 were in intensive care, down two from Monday.

A total of 589 people were breathing with the help of a ventilator, down from 605 on Monday.

Three of the deaths reported on Tuesday involved residents of the long-term care system.

The last time the province saw a day-to-day decline in ICU occupancy was on April 6, when there were 504 people in intensive care.

Provincial labs continue to process far fewer test specimens than normal, with labs turning around just 34,000 tests in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of 10.2 per cent.

Wider availability of rapid testing, school closures and changes to testing protocol in retirement and long-term homes may explain some of the decline.

Meanwhile, the provincial government continues to say little about the arrival of a bolstered sick leave program to assist essential workers.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones told CP24 Tuesday morning that an expansion of sick leave was the federal government’s job, despite Premier Doug Ford saying last week that the province would bring in a sick leave program unrivaled in all of North America.

The province continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines, with 94,819 doses injected into arms on Monday.

More than 4.7 million shots have now been administered in the province, and 362,563 people completing a full two-dose inoculation.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.