Ontario is reporting more than 3,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as a stay-at-home order came into effect across the province to reduce transmission of the virus.

Public health officials reported 3,326 new infections and 62 additional deaths today.

The province logged 2,961 new cases on Wednesday, 2,903 on Tuesday and 3,338 on Monday.

A single-day record of 3,945 cases were reported on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 3,395, up from 3,140 a week ago.

Provincial health officials said 71,169 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, a jump of more than 20,000 tests from a day ago.

The testing positivity rate is now 5.1 per cent, compared to six per cent on Wednesday.

Most of the cases continue to be from hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Locally, there are 968 new cases in Toronto, 572 in Peel, 357 in York Region and 268 in Windsor-Essex County," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

As of Thursday, 1,657 patients were hospitalized with the virus, down from 1,674 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. Of those hospitalized, 388 are in intensive care and 280 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The latest numbers come as a stay-at-home order came into effect across Ontario today.

The order requires residents to stay home except for essential outings, including accessing health care, shopping for groceries and exercising.

On Wednesday night, the government released a list of exceptions to the stay-at-home order.

More to come.