Ontario reported more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday, as hospitalizations continue to rise steadily.

Provincial health officials logged 3,469 new coronavirus infections, a notable drop from 4,447 cases on Monday.

Ontario reported 4,250 infections on Sunday, 4,362 on Saturday and a record 4,812 cases on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 4,319.

Nearly 40,600 tests were completed in the past 24 hours, putting the province’s positivity rate at 10 per cent compared to 10.5 per cent a day ago.

The number of patients hospitalized due to the virus continues to climb.

A total of 2,360 COVID-19 patients are in Ontario hospitals, compared to 2,202 the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of those hospitalized, 773 are in intensive care units and 537 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.