Ontario is reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths on Wednesday as the seven-day rolling average continues to drop.

Provincial health officials logged 306 new infections today, down from 390 on Tuesday and from 476 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 177 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 14 are partially vaccinated, 104 are fully vaccinated and 11 have an unknown vaccination status.

About 28 per cent of all Ontarians are unvaccinated, including children under 12 years old who are ineligible for a vaccine.

Today marks the fourth straight day of decreases in the daily case count.

The province reported 458 new cases on Monday, 535 on Sunday and 654 on Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 500, compared to 574 a week ago.

Another 527 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 4,136 active cases across the province.

According to the Ministry of Health, the latest deaths occurred in the last month.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,804.

Ontario labs processed 23,219 tests yesterday, down from 39,460 a week ago.

The province’s positivity rate now stands at 1.7 per cent, unchanged from a week ago, the ministry says.

There are 242 patients with the disease in hospitals across the province and 153 are in intensive care units.

To date, there have been 593,020 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 579,080 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

So far, 87 per cent of eligible Ontarians have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82 per cent have had two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.