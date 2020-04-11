

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 411 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, along with 31 more deaths, taking the province’s total case count including recoveries to 6,648.

The increase in deaths is the single highest daily rise in deaths since they started occurring in Ontario in mid-March.

The increase in active cases is smaller than those reported this week, with 478 coming in on Friday, 483 on Thursday and a whopping 550 on Wednesday.

Two-hundred and fifty-three Ontarians have died due to novel coronavirus infection in the last month.

The province says 116 of the deaths occurred in people who were infected due to an outbreak at their long-term care home or the hospital where they were being treated for an unrelated illness.

Another 284 Ontario patients recovered from the illness, bringing that number to 2,858 or 43 per cent of all confirmed infections.

The province completed 3,648 tests between Friday and Saturday, nearly 2,000 less than what was turned around between Thursday and Friday.

A further 1,517 people remain under investigation for possible infection.