Ontario reported 321 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, as the province’s seven-day rolling average of new cases climbed above 300 for the first time since late June.

Tuesday’s count brought the rolling seven-day average of new cases to 306, up from 283 yesterday.

The last time the rolling average of new cases was at this level was June 24.

The province reported 325 new cases on Monday and a multi-month high of 423 on Sunday.

Provincial labs processed 16,479 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.7 per cent.

There have now been 9,409 deaths confirmed in Ontario due to COVID-19, with 541,222 recovered cases.

There are a total of 2,494 known active cases of novel coronavirus infection across Ontario, the highest case burden seen since June 28.

Across Ontario, there were 96 new cases in Toronto, 30 in York and 31 in Peel. There were five new cases in Durham, 16 in Halton and 31 in Hamilton.

There were 109 patients in hospital ICUs due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 113 yesterday and 106 one week ago.

The Ministry of Health says 48,278 more COVID-19 vaccine doses went into arms on Monday.

Of those, 10,416 were first doses and 37,862 were second doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.