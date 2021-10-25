Ontario is reporting just over 300 new COVID-19 cases today and no new virus-related deaths.

Officials logged 326 new infections on Monday, down from 370 on Sunday and 373 one week ago.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has dipped to 372, dropping from 416 last Monday.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 95, or 29 per cent, are in people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Close to 84 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says 39 cases were reported in Toronto today, 33 were in Peel Region, and 24 were in Ottawa.

With 18,397 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, down slightly from 1.8 per cent last week.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ontario has once again dropped week-over-week. The province says there are currently 138 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, down from 168 last Monday.

The number of known, active COVID-19 infections is now 3,215, down from 3,846 one week ago.

“By virtually all metrics we are doing well in Ontario,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital, told CP24 on Monday morning.

“When we compare where we are at now compared to where we were at a year ago, we are doing better. We are doing significantly better.”

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says this is in large part thanks to vaccination.

“The success that we have had, the number of people we have been able to vaccinate in partnership with other health-care providers is truly remarkable and is a major achievement,” she said.

“I think it is a major contributor as to why we are where we are at now at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic. You have heard I am sure that in general we are doing quite well and that manifests in what we are seeing in our monitoring dashboard.”

Starting today, the province has lifted all capacity restrictions at bars, restaurants, and gyms, along with other establishments that require proof of vaccination for entry.

Bogoch said while this is good news for Ontario, people in the province should still take a cautious approach.

“If the numbers are trending in the wrong direction, you've got to change course... well before you start to see a rise in hospitalizations,” he added.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.