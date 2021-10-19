Ontario reported fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row and four more deaths on Tuesday.

The province logged 328 new coronavirus infections today, down from 373 on Monday and from 390 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 177 are unvaccinated, 16 are partially vaccinated, 105 are fully vaccinated and 30 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, 87 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.

On Monday, Pfizer asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.

As soon as the regulator gives Pfizer the green light, the vaccine can start being administered to that age group.

Tuesday marks the fourth straight day of declines in case counts.

Ontario logged 443 new cases on Sunday, 486 on Saturday and 496 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of new cases continued to decrease and dropped to 407 today, compared to 525 a week ago.

Another 498 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, resulting in 3,672 active cases across the province.

The four deaths reported today occurred in the last month, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll now stands at 9,819.

Ontario labs processed nearly 20,800 tests yesterday, bringing the positivity rate to 1.5 per cent, compared to 1.9 a week ago, the ministry says.

Peel Region logged 60 new cases today, while 52 were reported in Toronto, 20 in York Region, 10 in Halton and four in Durham.

Elsewhere in Southern Ontario, 20 new cases were logged in Ottawa, 19 in Windsor-Essex and 17 in Hamilton.

The ministry says there are 260 patients in Ontario hospitals with the virus, and 159 are in intensive care units.

Of those ICU patients, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 133 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 26 are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 595,563 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 582,072 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.