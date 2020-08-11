Ontario reports 33 new cases of COVID-19 but 'routine data clean-up' partially responsible for today's drop
A health care worker wearing protective gear looks out a window at a COVID-19 assessment centre at The Scarborough Hospital in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, April 3, 2020. Health officials and the government has asks that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10:31AM EDT
Ontario is reporting a dramatic dip in new cases of COVID-19 but the removal of some duplicated data by Toronto Public Health is partially responsible for today's drop.
Provincial health officials reported 33 new cases of the virus today, down substantially from the 115 confirmed one day prior.
The latest disclosure shows -21 new cases in Toronto today due to "routine data clean-up," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.
Elliott confirmed that Toronto Public Health removed 21 cases from its database that were duplicates included in previous daily counts.
More to come....