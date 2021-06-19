Ontario is reporting 355 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths on Saturday, with the province’s virus-related death toll surpassing 9,000.

The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases now stands at 390, compared to 411 on Friday and 533 a week ago.

Provincial health officials logged 345 new cases on Friday, 370 on Thursday and 384 on Wednesday.

To date, 9,007 people in Ontario have died due to COVID-19 infection.

Another 581 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. There are 3,871 active cases in the province.

Ontario labs processed more than 25,300 tests yesterday, slightly down from the 26,643 tests the previous day.

The province’s positivity rate remains unchanged from a day ago at 1.4 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Provincial health officials identified nearly 400 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants, with most being the Alpha variant, which was first found in the United Kingdom. Seventy-four more cases of the Delta variant, first discovered in India, were confirmed in Ontario today.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto logged 58 new coronavirus cases, while 45 were reported in Peel Region, 18 in York Region, 16 in Durham and 16 in Halton.

COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a day-over-day decline with 336 patients receiving care, down from 378 on Friday.

Of these patients, 335 are in intensive care units and 221 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

To date, more than 541,800 lab-confirmed cases and 529,002 recoveries have been reported in Ontario since the first case was identified in January 2020.

More than 2.7 million people are fully vaccinated in Ontario, as they have received two doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines.

The province has administered over 12.3 million doses since mid-December, with a record 213,236 shots into arms yesterday alone.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.