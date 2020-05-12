

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting 361 new cases of COVID-19, making today the second straight day in which there has been a slight increase in occurrences of the virus.

On Saturday Ontario saw the number of new cases of COVID-19 fall under the 300 threshold for the first time in nearly six weeks but since then it has confirmed 308 and now 361 new cases, underscoring warnings from public health officials that the decline from the peak of an epidemic is not always an even one.

The Ministry of Health is also reporting another 56 deaths in people who have contracted the virus over the last 24 hours. That brings the confirmed death toll so far to 1,725.

“This is not just a simple path forward where these restrictions are gradually eased and lifted. In fact we may take a few steps backwards if there are an unacceptable number of cases in the community,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch warned during an interview with CP24 on Tuesday morning.

Ontario has seen an overall decline in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis since a record 640 were reported on April 25.

Over the last week an average of 378 new cases have been confirmed every 24 hours, though the number has ranged from 294 to 477, depending on the day.

It should also be noted that the slight increase in new cases comes amid a lower volume of testing, which would point to a higher positivity rate. The province conducted a record 19,227 tests on Friday but that number went down to 17,618 on Saturday, 13,970 on Sunday and now 11,971.

Hospitalizations continue to hold relatively stable with 1,025 COVID-19 patients currently being treated, though the number of those people in intensive care units is lower than it has been in weeks (192). It had previously reached a record 264 on April 9 but has been slowly trending down since then.

Long-term care homes continue to be at the frontlines of the fight against the virus. There have now been 249 outbreaks at the more than 600 long-term care homes across Ontario. Those outbreaks have resulted 2,972 confirmed cases among residents and 1,558 confirmed cases among staff.

The number of recovered patients, however, rose by 260 in the past 24 hours to nearly 74 per cent of all known cases.

“I don’t know if we are there yet but we certainly are getting there,” Bogoch told CP24. “Ontario is still getting in the 300ish new cases a day. That is significantly better than the 600ish cases we were getting per day so we are definitely headed in the right direction. But I would imagine that we are going to have to give it a least a couple weeks (before restrictions are significantly eased).”

There have been 20,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario so far. That number includes recoveries and deaths.

Other highlights from the data: