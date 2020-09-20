Ontario health officials reported 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one new death, as the number of active cases in the province crossed the 3,000 threshold for the first time since May.

Ontario reported 407 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 401 on Friday, 293 on Thursday and 315 on Wednesday.

"Locally, Toronto is reporting 113 new cases, with 108 in Peel and 38 in York. (Sixty-nine per cent) of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40," Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Public Health Ontario said the death reported on Sunday was of a health care worker, but did not provide more details.

Provincial labs processed more than 40,100 test results in the past 24 hours, setting a new provincial record.

The positivity rate generated by Sunday's results was 0.91 per cent.

After a net increase of 173 cases on Sunday, there are now 3,054 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in Ontario, up from less than 900 in late July.

There have now been 2,825 centrally-confirmed deaths from novel coronavirus infection since March.

Apart from Toronto, Peel and York, Durham Region reported 19 new cases and Halton Region reported 24 new cases.

Ottawa reported 14 new cases.

Sunday's results come one day after the Ford government applied new limits restricting indoor private gatherings to 10 people and outdoor ones to 25 people to all public health regions in the province.

Hospitalization data reported by the province was incomplete, but they said at least 23 people were in intensive care across the province, with 10 people breathing with the help of a ventilator.

A count of data from hospitals and public health units found 84 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus infection symptoms across the province.

There were 73 patients found during a similar count by CP24 on Thursday.