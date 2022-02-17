Provincial health officials reported another 37 virus-related deaths and under 1,400 people in hospital with COVID-19 as capacity limits were lifted in more indoor settings today.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said 36 of the latest deaths occurred over the past 27 days with one death on Feb. 16, nine on Feb. 15 and six on Feb. 14. One death happened more than a month ago.

The province has confirmed 12,204 virus-related deaths since March 2020.

Health officials said there are 1,342 people hospitalized with the virus in hospitals across the province, down from 1,897 a week ago.

Of those in hospital, 356 are in intensive care, compared to 445 a week ago.

Provincial labs processed more than 18,400 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 11 per cent, according to the ministry.

The province reported 2,327 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases today, but health officials say that is an undercount due to testing restrictions.

As of today, indoor settings that require proof of vaccination, including restaurants, gyms and cinemas have no limits on capacity.

The easing of restrictions is part of the government’s reopening plan, which aims to remove the vaccine certificate system by March 1.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.