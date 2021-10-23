Provincial health officials are reporting fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Saturday, a day after the government announced its plan to lift all remaining public health restrictions by March.

Ontario logged 373 new COVID-19 cases today, down from 492 on Friday and from 486 a week ago.

The day-over-day drop in cases contributed to the seven-day rolling average falling below 400 for the first time since mid-August.

The average now stands at 389, compared to 441 a week ago.

The province reported 413 new cases on Thursday, 304 on Wednesday and 328 on Tuesday.

Among today's reported cases, 210 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 18 are partially vaccinated, 109 are fully vaccinated and 36 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, more than 87 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 83 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,845.

On Friday, the Doug Ford government announced plans to lift remaining public health restrictions by March, including wearing masks indoors and the vaccine certificate system that came into effect last month.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.