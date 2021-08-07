Ontario is reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row and the highest single-day case count since mid-June.

Provincial health officials logged 378 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, up from 340 on Friday and 218 a week ago.

Today’s case count marks the highest single-day tally since 384 cases were reported on June 16.

Ontario reported 213 new cases on Thursday, 139 on Wednesday and 164 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 231, a notable rise from 183 a week ago. The average has been rising for the past week.

Nine more people died with the virus in the past 24 hours, with one death occurring more than two months ago and added today due to data cleaning by public health units, the Ministry of Health said.

The province’s virus-related death toll now stands at 9,401.

Another 191 people recovered from the virus yesterday, resulting in 2,057 active cases across the province.

Ontario labs processed over 20,800 tests in the past 24 hours, a slight drop from 23,448 tests the previous day.

The province’s positivity rate now stands at 1.8 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent on Friday, according to the ministry.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto logged 94 new cases, up from 80 a day ago, while 38 were reported in Peel Region, 62 in York Region, 20 in Durham Region and five in Halton.

Meanwhile, 30 cases were reported in Hamilton and 20 in Waterloo.

There are currently 111 patients across Ontario receiving treatment in intensive care units due to the virus, up by one compared to a week ago.

To date, there have been 552,056 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 540,598 recoveries since January 2020.

Over 9.2 million people have been fully vaccinated in Ontario after receiving two doses of approved vaccines.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.