Ontario is reporting nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases today as the seven-day rolling average of daily infections once again increases week-over-week.

Provincial health officials logged 378 new cases today, up from 331 on Tuesday and 321 last Wednesday.

For the third consecutive day, the rolling seven-day average of new cases climbed week-over week. The average daily case count now stands at 379, up from 366 seven days ago.

Five more virus-related deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in Ontario to 9,886.

With 32,950 tests processed yesterday, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of at least 1.4 per cent, unchanged from one week earlier.

Of the new cases reported today, 183, or 48 per cent, are in those who are unvaccinated, 12 cases are in people who have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 142, or 38 per cent, are in fully immunized individuals and 41 cases are in people with an unknown vaccination status.

Nearly 85 per cent of people 12 and older in the province have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The highest number of cases reported in the province today were in Toronto (64), York Region (41), Niagara Region (32), and Simcoe-Muskoka (26).

The number of patients in Ontario intensive care units has risen to 137 today, up slightly from 134 last Wednesday. Officials say 125 of those patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 12 are fully vaccinated.

Ontario's known, active COVID-19 caseload is now 3,093, a small increase from 2,978 seven days ago.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is expected to provide more details today about when all Ontarians can expect to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The province currently recommends all residents of long-term care, as well as First Nations elder care lodges and retirement homes get a third dose. Immunocompromised people and others receiving immune-suppressing drugs have also been told to get a booster shot.

It is unclear when the provincial government intends to expand the list of people who are eligible for another shot but in British Columbia, officials have said all residents will receive a third dose by May 2022.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.