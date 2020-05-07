Ontario health officials reported 399 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, along with 48 more deaths, bringing the province’s total count including recoveries to more than 19,000.

Thursday’s data represents a slight drop from Wednesday’s 412 cases and 68 deaths but is still higher than counts reported earlier in the week.

The province says 347 more people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 13,569 or 71 per cent of all known cases.

Toronto General Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says recent case data suggests the novel coronavirus is on the wane in the province, and it is time to unwind certain emergency measures, as the Ford government plans to do this week.

“By and large testing capacity has increased – everyone is aware of physical distancing measures, there’s no excuse to not adhere to them,” he told CP24 on Thursday. “Cases are starting to come down so I think it’s the right time.”

As of Thursday, a total of 1,477 people were confirmed to have died due to COVID-19.

All but 71 of those deaths occurred in people aged 60 or older.

Seven people between the ages of 20 and 39 have died of the virus.

A count of Ontario’s 34 local public health units found 1,527 people known to have died of the virus.