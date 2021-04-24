Ontario reported nearly 4,100 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, continuing a decline in the seven-day rolling average of new cases.

Provincial health officials logged 4,094 new coronavirus cases, down from 4,505 infections on Friday.

The province logged 3,682 new cases on Thursday, 4,212 on Wednesday and 3,469 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average is now 4,094, a notable drop from 4,370 a week ago.

Another 24 virus-related fatalities were recorded on Saturday, bringing the province’s death toll to 7,887.

Ontario labs processed 52,160 tests in the past 24 hours, down from over 56,200 tests the previous day.

The province’s positivity rate is now 7.8 per cent, down one per cent from a day ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

There were a total of 2,277 people hospitalized across the province yesterday due to the virus, down 10 compared to the previous day.

Of those hospitalized, 833 are in intensive care units and 600 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.