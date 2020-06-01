Ontario is reporting 404 new COVID-19 infections on Monday and 10 new deaths, the highest confirmed count of new cases in a week.

There are now 22,153 recovered patients, 2,276 centrally-reported deaths and 3,834 remaining active cases in the province.

Ontario reported 323 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and 326 on Sunday. Labs were also able to turn around as many as 20,000 test results in recent days.

Ontario last saw 404 cases on May 25.

UHN epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the increase in testing is good, but there are still far too many new infections occurring each day, more than two months after lockdown measures began.

“Yes the percentage of tests done which are positive is an important metric but I still think we need to keep it in perspective that we’re still seeing about 300 new cases per day and that’s tough, that’s still a lot of new cases per day,” Bogoch told CP24.

The Ford government announced a strategy last week to ramp up daily testing and cover more workplaces with blanket testing, along with “pop-up” mobile testing in hard-hit neighbourhoods.

Provincial labs turned around 14,379 specimens in the past 24 hours, down from 17,041 on Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus remained flat on Monday, at 781 across the province.

The number of Ontarians admitted to intensive care rose by seven to 125.

The number of patients breathing with the help of a ventilator was down one to 89.

Public Health Ontario says all but 101 deaths in Ontario were in people aged 60 or older.

Nearly 1,600 people aged 80 or over have died of the virus, the bulk them residing in retirement homes or long-term care at the time of their death.

Ontario’s 34 local public health units reported 2,311 people have died of novel coronavirus infection since the outbreak began, 35 more deaths than what was reported by the province, likely due to a lag in reporting data.