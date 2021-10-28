Ontario reported over 400 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Thursday as the seven-day rolling average held steady for a second day in a row.

The province logged 409 new infections today, up from 321 on Wednesday but down from 413 a week ago.

Earlier this week, the province reported 370 new cases on Sunday, 326 on Monday and 269 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average remains unchanged from yesterday at 366, down from 413 this time a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 220 individuals are unvaccinated, 16 are partially vaccinated, 144 are fully vaccinated and 29 have an unknown vaccination status.

Although fully vaccinated individuals account for 35 per cent of today’s cases, Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, infectious diseases specialist at Trillium Health Partners, says the vaccine is still proving to have a high efficacy rate against severe illness and death.

“We are seeing that there is some waning where people do get more chances of having some mild symptoms but protection against severe disease is still very strongly maintained even in health-care workers who have been vaccinated, like myself, as early as December,” he told CP24 on Thursday morning.

So far, 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a vaccine but Health Canada is currently working to approve Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Another 366 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 3,018 active cases across the province.

The Ministry of Health says the three deaths reported today occurred in the last month.

Ontario’s virus-related death toll now stands at 9,865.

Provincial labs processed 31,383 tests yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 1.3 per cent, down from 1.6 per cent a week ago, the ministry says.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto logged 54 new cases today, while 45 were reported in Peel Region, 25 in York, seven in Durham and five in Halton.

Meanwhile, 28 new cases were reported in Ottawa and 26 in Sudbury.

The ministry says there are 197 patients with the virus in Ontario hospitals and 132 in intensive care units.

Of those in ICUs, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 116 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 16 are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 598,840 lab-confirmed cases COVID-19 infections and 585,957 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.