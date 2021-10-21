The province reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Thursday as the seven-day rolling average continues to decrease.

Ontario logged 413 new cases today, a notable uptick from 304 on Wednesday but down from 417 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 226 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 15 are partially vaccinated, 140 are fully vaccinated and 32 have an unknown vaccination status.

To date, more than 87 per cent of Ontarians 12 years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83 per cent have received two doses.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a vaccine but earlier this week Pfizer requested Health Canada’s approval to administer its shot to kids aged five to 11.

Despite a day-over-day rise in case counts, the seven-day rolling average continued to drop and hit 406 on Thursday, down from 476 a week ago.

Another 488 people recovered from the virus yesterday, resulting in 3,356 active cases across the province.

The latest deaths reported today occurred in the last month, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll now stands at 9,827.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto reported 66 new cases today, while 54 were logged in Peel Region, 29 in York, 18 in Halton and 16 in Durham.

Meanwhile, 36 new infections were reported in Ottawa, 20 in Simcoe Muskoka and 21 in Windsor-Essex.

Ontario labs processed more than 31,800 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, up from 1.5 per cent a week ago, the ministry says.

There are 274 people in Ontario hospitals with the virus and 161 are in intensive care units.

Of those in ICUs, 107 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 141 people in ICUs are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 20 are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 596,280 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 583,097 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.