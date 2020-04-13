

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has confirmed 421 new cases of COVID-19 as it continues its efforts to ramp up testing.

The number is up slightly from the 401 new cases reported one day prior but remains well off the record 550 cases that were confirmed on April 8.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed 17 new deaths in people with the virus, down from 21 on Sunday and a record 31 on Saturday. The total number of fatalities in people confirmed to have the virus is 291.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, continue to tick upwards and now stand at 760 provincewide, including the 263 people in intensive care units. That means that there are 22 additional people hospitalized with the virus than there were one day prior and about 171 more people than were hospitalized at this time last week (a 29 per cent increase)

More than 5,000 people tested over last day

The province has ramped up the number of people being tested for the virus after Premier Doug Ford told reporters last week that his patience had “run thin” with a level of testing that placed Ontario last among Canadian provinces on a per capita basis. However, it is still far short of the 13,000 tests that officials say can be performed in Ontario each and every day.

Over the last 24 hours, there were 5,065 tests conducted. That is up significantly from the roughly 2,000 to 3,00 daily tests that were being conducted last week but still leaves the province with some work to do to get to the 8,000 tests a day it plans to be at by Wednesday and the 12,500 tests a day it wants to hit by April 22.

Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that the number of new cases being confirmed appear to finally be headed in a more positive direction, especially in light of the ramped up testing. But he cautioned against reading too much into the trend at this point.

“We are certainly bending the curve, whether we’ve actually flattened it is another question,” he said.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 7,470, including recoveries and deaths.

Here are some other highlights from the data: