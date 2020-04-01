

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario public health officials reported 426 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, by far the highest case growth in since the outbreak reached the province, bringing the total count of cases to 2,392.

They also confirmed four new deaths to COVID-19, bringing the province’s official total to 37.

However, Ontario’s 34 local public health units have together reported 30 more deaths than the province’s total, suggesting Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 67 by Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

Provincial officials have not spoken to the discrepancy between their numbers and municipal numbers so far, only to say there may be a delay in local public health units reporting deaths to the province.

Officials reported 260 new cases on Tuesday and 351 new cases on Monday.

The number of patients believed to have made a full recovery rose by 155 to 689, or approximately 29 per cent of the province’s total case count.

Ontario’s network of labs completed 6,245 tests between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, the highest daily turnaround yet.

Officials say they are working to increase the province’s testing capacity to 19,000 tests per day by mid-April.

The province’s testing backlog has finally diminished to a manageable level, standing at 3,135.