

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has reported 43 new deaths in people with COVID-19, which represents the biggest single-day increase so far.

There have now been 334 deaths attributed to the virus in Ontario, including 134 in residents at long-term care homes.

The province is also reporting 483 new cases, which would be the highest number since a record 550 new cases were confirmed on April 8. The number is up roughly 15 per cent from the 421 new cases reported on Monday and 20 per cent from the 401 cases reported on Sunday.

The rise in deaths and new cases comes one day after Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that an apparent leveling off in new infections had provided her with a “glimmer of hope, but with some caution built in.”

“The epidemic curve usually is symmetrical, which means there will be cases (after the peak), but we’ll be on the downside,” she told reporters.

Province still falling short on testing

Over the last 24-hour period the province completed 4,852 tests, which remains short of the 8,000 daily tests that officials have committed to reaching by tomorrow and far off the 13,000 tests officials promised by later in the month.

The lone bit of good news comes in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

There are now 769 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario’s hospitals, which is only up nine from one day prior.

The number of people in intensive care units, meanwhile, declined from 263 to 255 over the last 24 hours.

There are now 7,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, including recoveries and deaths.

That number is up 68 per cent from the 4,726 confirmed cases the province had at this time last week.

