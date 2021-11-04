Ontario reported a notable day-over-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a day after the province announced its plan to expand booster shots to more eligible residents.

Provincial health officials logged 438 new coronavirus infections today, up from 378 on Wednesday, and from 409 a week ago.

Earlier this week, the province reported 340 new cases on Sunday, 422 on Monday and 331 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average continues to rise slightly and hit 383 today, compared to 379 yesterday and 366 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 227 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 15 are partially vaccinated, 159 are fully vaccinated and 37 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, more than 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose and over 84 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

Five more virus-related deaths were reported today, raising the province’s death toll to 9,891.

Another 337 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 3,189 active cases across the province, compared to 3,018 active cases a week ago.

Ontario labs processed more than 32,100 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent, up from 1.3 per cent this time a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are 234 people with the virus in hospitals across the province and 130 in intensive care units, the ministry says.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.