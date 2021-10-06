Ontario reported 476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 14 additional deaths, as the province’s known active caseload hit its lowest point in six weeks.

The province reported 429 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 511 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell to 574, down from 597 one week ago.

The Ministry of Health said 335 of Wednesday’s cases involved unvaccinated people, people with only one dose of a vaccine or whose vaccination status was unknown.

Not fully vaccinated Ontarians now make up 28 per cent of the population but formed 70 per cent of all cases reported on Wednesday.

There are now 4,579 known active cases in the province, the lowest case burden reported since Aug. 20.

A total of 9,771 deaths have been documented since March 2020.

Of the 14 deaths reported Wednesday, health officials said 10 occurred recently and four others occurred more than one month ago and were added as part of an ongoing investigation into excess deaths.

Provincial labs processed nearly 40,000 tests in the previous 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.7 per cent.

Labs processed more tests on Tuesday than any other day since May 20.

There were at least 280 people being treated for COVID-19 symptoms in Ontario hospitals, with 156 in intensive care, an increase of one since Tuesday.

Of the intensive care patients, 103 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 84 new cases, Peel reported 39, York Region reported 44 and Durham Region reported 21 new cases.

Halton reported 18 new cases and Hamilton reported 33.

The province says it administered 32,296 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Of those, 12,075 were first doses and 20,221 were second doses.

The province says 87 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least one dose of a vaccine and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.