

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting its highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in nearly a week, just as the province begins to lift some restrictions intended to limit the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 477 new cases confirmed on Thursday as well as 63 more deaths in people who had contracted the virus.

It is the highest number of new cases since May 2nd, though it does remain well off the record 640 cases confirmed on April 24.

The uptick in new cases comes as the province begins to allow some retail stores to reopen. Garden centres were permitted to reopen this morning while hardware stores will be allowed to reopen as of Saturday morning. All other retail stores must remain closed but those with a street-facing entrance can open for curbside pickup as of Monday morning.

“Based on our framework, based on our robust health and safety guidelines, it is clear that right now there are certain businesses and workplaces that can operate safely,” Premier Doug Ford said last week. "That means they can physically distance their staff and customers, they can put in physical barriers, they can provide contact-free services, or they work outside and are isolated."

Public health officials have previously said that COVID-19 has peaked in Ontario, though the number of new cases each day has continued to number in the hundreds.

So far this month an average of 426 new cases have been reported on a daily basis, though that number has been as low as 370 and as high as 511.

Nine more outbreaks in long-term care homes

The latest data reveal that long-term care homes continue to be on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, accounting for more than three-quarters of all deaths.

There has also been a rise in outbreaks at long-term care homes as the province works to conduct testing in all of those facilities ahead of a May 15 deadline to do so.

As a result, there are now 234 outbreaks in long-term care homes (up nine from one day prior). Those outbreaks have led to 2,783 confirmed cases among residents and 1,398 confirmed cases among staff.

There are also 83 outbreaks at retirement homes and 70 outbreaks at hospitals, though both numbers remains mostly unchanged from yesterday.

There have now been a total of 19,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 provincewide so far, including 13,990 recoveries.

Other highlights from the data: