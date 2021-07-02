Health officials in Ontario are reporting 484 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.

In a tweet published Friday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province logged 200 cases today and 284 cases on Thursday.

The province did not report COVID-19 data yesterday due to Canada Day.

Friday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario to 545,381. That number also includes 9,196 deaths – nine of which were reported in the last 24 hours.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.