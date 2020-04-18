

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 485 new COVID-19 cases and 36 more deaths, a significant decline from Friday’s tally, with overall cases including recoveries now above 10,000.

Saturday’s numbers are significantly lower than Friday, when officials disclosed 564 new infections and 55 more deaths.

The total count of active cases, recoveries and deaths now stands at 10,010.

Officials say 4,875 people have recovered from the virus, up 319 from Friday’s report.

However, Ontario officials warn Saturday’s data may be “incomplete” as it does not include Toronto Public Health data on cases and deaths entered after April 16.

Toronto recently announced it was setting up its own COVID-19 case data management system out of frustration with the provincial system.

Ontario’s Saturday tally appears to be missing 284 of Toronto’s latest confirmed novel coronavirus cases.

Provincial labs tested 9,462 specimens in the last 24 hours, with another 6,833 under investigation as of today.

Ontario has completed 146,454 COVID-19 tests since the outbreak reached the province in late January.

There are 828 people in Ontario hospitals being treated for COVID-19, down one from Friday.

Two-hundred and fifty of those people are in intensive care, up five from Friday.

Of those, 197 people are on ventilators, down three from Friday.

All but 31 of the 514 deaths so far attributed to the virus have been in people aged 60 or older.

A scan of local public health unit data showed that as of 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, 546 people had died of the virus in the province.