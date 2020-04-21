Ontario saw a slight dip in new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with an additional 551 cases reported in the province.

The number is down from the record-high 606 new cases reported on Monday.

The total number of cases in the province now stands at 11,735, including 622 deaths and 5,806 recoveries.

The new numbers come one day after provincial health officials released modelling data suggesting that the spread of COVID-19 within the community has likely reached its peak in Ontario, a milestone that wasn't expected to be reached until sometime in May.

While the modelling indicates that community spread may be under control, there still appears to be an "accelerating upswing of the curve" in long-term care and other congregate settings.

According to data released Tuesday, 24 of the 38 new deaths reported today were residents of long-term care homes, facilities hardest hit by the pandemic.

There are currently 121 outbreaks in long-term care homes, up seven from Monday. Officials say 273 patients in long-term care have died after becoming infected with COVID-19, accounting for nearly half of all virus-related deaths in the province.

The number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 has risen to 859, up 57 from one day earlier. There are 250 people in intensive care, up from 247 on Monday.

The province has been ramping up testing in recent days, with a total of 174,170 tests completed to date and more than 9,000 tests conducted on Monday.

There are currently 5,546 specimens still under investigation, according to the new data released Tuesday.

Other highlights:

• Health care workers account for close to 12 per cent of all cases

• About 30.5 per cent of cases have been attributed to community transmission

• 5,806 cases are now considered to be resolved (about 50 per cent of all confirmed cases)

• Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for about 58 per cent of all cases

• About 44 per cent of people infected with COVID-19 are over the age of 60

• Nearly 12 per cent of cases involve hospitalization

• Women account for about 57 per cent of all confirmed cases and men represent about 42 per cent of cases (no gender was reported in 117 cases)